Community honors two pediatric cancer survivors as ‘girl and boy of the year’

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two young children in western New York received a special surprise this weekend — all while fighting their own health battles.

You can hear sirens blaring down the street in Lockport for 5-year-old Kamari. And it’s all for a good reason.

“They give us hope at the end of the road which is very good for my young baby,” said Shemeka Anglin, Kamari’s mother.

Kamari was just in the hospital for two weeks. He was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2018.

“How do we help our local families? How we simply just help them feel good and let them know that they’re supported by our organization and the larger community around them,” said Michael Crisona, executive director for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society had a special parade this weekend for Kamari with the help of Lockport Police and Fire. He’s been named the organization’s 2020 ‘Boy of the Year’ honoree.

“It means a lot because it put a smile on his face to cheer him up even though he’s very active anyway but he’s a very friendly person and for her to do that we appreciate that very much,” said Anglin.

And about an hour away in Warsaw, dozens of cars helped celebrate the ‘Girl of the Year’ which is 10-year-old Lexi. Lexi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013.

Now after more than 800 days of chemotherapy, her parents say she’s still just as spunky as can be even during quarantine.

“The whole quarantine situation is tough for everybody right, but what a lot of people don’t realize is that for a cancer survivor and the family caring for a pediatric cancer survivor, this is there everyday. They are dealing with the quarantine situation regardless because that’s what has to be done with his treatment,” said Crisona.

Crisona says this honor is usually the culmination of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s fundraising competition.



Both Kamari and Lexi would have been celebrated during a formal gala in June, but due to the pandemic the celebration will be online.