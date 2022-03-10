CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, members of the Town of Tonawanda and Cheektowaga Police Departments joined together with Erie County District Attorney John Flynn to donate various items to babies and mothers in Ukraine at the Holy Trinity Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Cheektowaga.

According to the DA’s office, Ken-Ton Closet, a non-profit that provides clothing, school supplies, and other materials at no cost, and Buffalo Police also supported the collection drive.

DA Flynn told News 4 he heard about the effort, which started in the Ken-Ton school district, through his wife. Then, he brought the effort to both police departments who agreed to help.

“I can’t thank the Town of Tonawanda and Cheektowaga Police Departments enough for all they’ve done to help out,” DA Flynn said.

Items donated include baby formula, diapers, baby food, wipes, protein bars and more. They will be transported from Western New York to New York City. Then, they will be shipped to Poland and transported to Western Ukraine. Pastor Yuri Kasyanov is grateful to everyone who supported the effort to help his home country.

“I am from Ukraine. My family is from Ukraine. My mother and brother are from Kyiv, the capital city. It is a very bad time. Thank you very much [to the] American people who helped us,” Pastor Kasyanov added.

This donation drive was specifically for mothers and babies, which comes days after a Russian airstrike hit a maternity ward and killed three people in Mariupol, a city in southeastern Ukraine. Western and Ukrainian officials called this attack a “war crime”.