(WIVB)– A well known Catholic Priest was laid Saturday morning. Monsignor William Gallagher died Monday at the age of 79.



His funeral was held at Saint John Vinaney Church in Orchard Park, where he served as pastor. He retired from the priesthood in 2012.

Gallagher was also a veteran, serving during Operation Desert Storm as the hospital chaplain of a field hospital in the Middle East.



Gallagher was laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna.