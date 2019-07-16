Community Services Jefferson Avenue location holds open house Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A center that helps promote independent living, opened its doors to the community today.

Community Services for Every-1 opened the Career Exploration Center on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo two years ago.

The center is used to help people of all abilities explore career options, and learn important life skills.

“We provide services to people, a majority of which have intellectual and developmental disabilities, by way of housing, linking and any needed service, helping to best manage their money,” President and CEO Mindy Cervoni said.