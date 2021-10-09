Como Lake Bark Park makes its debut

LANCASTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Your furry friends now have a place to play in Lancaster.

Saturday was the grand opening of the Como Lake Bark Park. Those who stopped by were able to check out food trucks and raffles and even get professional photos taken of their dogs.

This was a partnership between Lancaster Unleased and the Erie County Department of Parks and Recreation.

Organizers say this is just the beginning.

“So we will be having some benches installed, next summer we’re looking at perhaps adding some water features for the dogs, so we’ll continue to improve and as time goes on, I said, for a first shot opening the dog park at this point we’re very happy with where we are,” said Mary C. St. Mary, president, Lancaster Unleashed.

Right now, there’s a station to rinse off your pups, water fountains and paved walkways.