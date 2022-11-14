BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in that June 7 firebombing, which happened after the leak that Roe v. Wade would be overturned.

The agency tacked on a $25,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest. We spoke with Jim Harden, the CEO of CompassCare, Monday who said that the reward might be too little, too late.

“My message to the people who carried out the attack on our facility and others is to come out of the darkness,” Harden told News 4.

A newly released surveillance video shows the early morning June 7 attack on Amherst’s pro-life pregnancy center, CompassCare.

A suspect wearing a facemask is seen lingering near a dodge dart sedan with the trunk popped.

The video jumps in time, showing a second suspect shattering the office’s windows with a hammer. Then tossing a molotov cocktail into the building.

“The last 161 days has been grueling,” said Harden. “It’s been a slog. Dealing with the investigation, dealing with the national attacks.”

Harden said the attack in Amherst, which closed their office for two months, hasn’t slowed down patients from making appointments. He’s happy the FBI put out a reward but is skeptical the money is going to be enough.

“FBI leadership has de-prioritized investigations and have not put resources behind this commensurate with the seriousness of these attacks,” Harden said.

“I want to see an arrest made,” added Harden. “If they can make just one arrest and the whole house of cards might come crumbling down for these terrorists.”

Harden said he and his staff will forgive the suspects if they turn themselves in, but says justice must be served.

Anyone with information, in this case, is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online.