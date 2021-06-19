Concordia Cemetary added to national registry of historic places

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– One of the oldest cemeteries in Western New York celebrated its designation on the national register of historic places Saturday.



Concordia Cemetery in Buffalo, one of the last remaining in the city, unveiled “From farmland to funerals” – offering a look into the history of the cemetery.

Those who maintain it, say Saturday’s dedication honors not only the 21-thousand who rest there, but how the cemetery came to be.



“It means that this place is not only telling the story of Buffalo and Erie County but of New York State and the nation. This as we stand here now is in the midst of a city. It was farmland,” said Diane Savatter, volunteer president of the Concordia Foundation.



The cemetery is staffed by volunteers only and the Concordia foundation says they are always looking for more help in preserving the cemetery’s history.