Confident Girls Mentoring Program hosts long table talks for teenage girls to talk about challenges they’re facing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local program is hoping to make a difference in the lives of teenage girls.

The Confident Girl Mentoring Program hosts long table discussions with girls ages 13-19 living in Buffalo.

The girls are able to share problems they experience in their daily lives at home, school, or in the community, including violence.

The aim is to empower the young women to be the best they can be.

“I think a lot of the young ladies have some issues, maybe they have self esteem issues, maybe they make poor choices and decisions, and that’s what we’re gonna try to talk about. We’re hoping the conversations steer that way,” said Buffalo deputy police commissioner, Barbara Lark. “We have a multitude of professional women here that they could look at and say, ‘hey, maybe that’s what I want to do when I grow up, maybe that’s what I want to be.'”

The next long table talk will be February 17.