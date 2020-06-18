Congressional Republicans want answers from Democrat Cuomo on state nursing home policy

FILE – In this March 24, 2020 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York. The despair wrought on nursing homes by the coronavirus was laid bare Friday, April 17, in a state report identifying numerous New York facilities where multiple patients died over the past few weeks.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (WIVB) – A political battle is heating up between Congressional Republicans and New York’s Democratic governor over the state’s policy when it comes to coronavirus and nursing homes.

“It had devastating impacts,” alleged Rep. Tom Reed, a Southern Tier Republican.

Reed is taking Cuomo to task over March 25th guidance from the New York State Department of Health, which said, “No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the (nursing home) solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.” More than a month later, on May 10th, Cuomo would issue an executive order which instead said hospitals could not discharge a patient to a nursing home unless that facility certified they could case for that resident.

There have been more than 6,000 confirmed or presumed coronavirus deaths in New York State’s nursing homes, including more than 260 in Erie County.

“The saddest part of all this is that this was very preventable,” said Rep. Steve Scalise, the House Republican Whip who is joining Reed in the GOP search for answers.

Scalise, who serves on the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, is pursuing an investigation into the nursing home policy of New York and four other states. He has asked Cuomo and the other governors to testify in front of the subcommittee.

“This is a complete failure of leadership,” Reed said. “I will tell you it’s even more egregious because we watched this in real time.”

Pushing back against Reed and Scalise Thursday, Rich Azzopardi, a senior advisor to Cuomo, called the congressmen “craven partisan hacks” in a tweet. Azzopardi also referenced part of the New York Codes, Rules, and Regulations, which says nursing homes should “accept and retain only those nursing home residents for whom it can provide adequate care”.

Cuomo has said the state was following federal guidance when it crafted its nursing home policy.

“We followed federal CDC guidance,” Cuomo said Wednesday. “If they want to start with an analysis of ‘in retrospect, in retrospect, in retrospect’ start with the first fact.”

A Politifact study of Cuomo’s claim found that New York’s nursing home policy was not fully in line with CDC guidance, however.

