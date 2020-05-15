Congressman Higgins advocating federal grants to return traffic to Main Street, rebuild American Falls Bridges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Congressman Brian Higgins is advocating for the U.S. Transportation Department to fund applications for federal grants to return traffic to Main Street at One Seneca Tower and help rebuild the American Falls Bridge.

In his letter to the Transportation Secretary, Higgins highlights the Cars Sharing Main Street Project.

”The City of Buffalo is proposing to leverage funding through this program to accelerate more than $200 million in private sector investment and bring more than 2,000 jobs to the heart of downtown Buffalo,” Higgins said. “This is precisely the type of exciting initiatives which leverages the power of private-sector job creation which Congress had in mind when it authorized the BUILD program.”

So far, Higgins helped secure over $43 million in federal funding for the Main Street project.

Niagara Falls State Park is seeking federal funding as well to rehabilitate and reconstruct the American Falls Bridges.

Higgins says the bridges are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and are in dire need of work.

In a letter to Secretary Chao, Higgins advocated for the Niagara Falls project.

“The existing bridge is a disgrace and embarrassment. Despite being about forty feet wide, because of its advanced deterioration, its use is restricted to pedestrians. Its surface is a patchwork of “temporary” steel plates and it is braced by a pair of “temporary” superstructural trestles, added in recent years to bear the bridge’s reduced load because what is left of the bridge cannot handle it,” he said. “The existing condition is a glaring symbol to the 8 million people who visit the Falls from around the world that U.S. infrastructure is old, falling down, and no longer up to the tasks for which it was designed and built.”

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.