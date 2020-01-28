Conservative line likely to be blank in NY-27 special election

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – If a special election is held for the seat in New York’s 27th Congressional District on April 28th, it doesn’t appear there will be a name on the Conservative Party line.

“At this point, the probabilities are there won’t be anybody on that line,” said Ralph Lorigo, the chairman of the Erie County Conservative Party.

Statewide Conservative Party Chairman Gerry Kassar seemed to agree.

“It’s a unified view,” Kassar said.

On Saturday, GOP Party leaders chose State Senator Chris Jacobs as their candidate for the special election, which Governor Cuomo has indicated he’ll call to coincide with the Presidential Primary scheduled for the last Tuesday Jacobs beat out at least four others who were vying for the Republican nomination: State Senator Robb Ortt, Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw, attorney Beth Parlato, and White House staffer Jeffrey Freeland.

Jacobs was considered the moderate option of the group, which accounts for the Conservative Party’s decision to leave him off their line. By declining to nominate someone else, Conservatives avoid taking votes away from Jacobs.

A spokesperson for Jacobs’ campaign had no comment.

Lorigo says four of the county chairpeople in the district said they were comfortable with the decision at a meeting in Albany this week, with the remaining three saying they would agree to it. Wyoming County does not have a Conservative Party chairperson.

“The most important issue we believe is to not assist the Democrat. We want a conservative Republican in that seat,” Lorigo said. “So by far, it’s very important to us that a Republican, in this case Chris Jacobs, is going to be successful in that special election.

“Our second most important issue is we believe the candidate needs to fit the district. There was a lot of talk about other candidates who might fit the district better than Chris Jacobs fits that district.”

The 27th is considered one of the most conservative districts in the Empire State.

Meanwhile, it’s all but official that Jacobs will face Democrat Nate McMurray.

“It’s going to be Nate,” said Erie County Democratic Committee Chairman Jeremy Zellner, who said his committee’s official nomination will likely be made on Thursday.

McMurray, who narrowly lost to then-indicted Chris Collins in 2018, claims to have the support of the other seven Democratic county chairpeople in the district.

Collins resigned the seat in October, just before pleading guilty to insider trading.