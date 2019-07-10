Contractor sentenced for harboring undocumented immigrants, failing to report to IRS

UPDATE: BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Cameron was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday. He will serve 51 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

Over a half million dollars, $508,340 to be exact, in restitution is owed.

ORIGINAL: A contractor who already went to prison for ripping off clients could be going back.

Todd Cameron of Buffalo pleaded guilty to several charges today.

Cameron failed to report business income to the IRS and harboring undocumented immigrants for his roofing company.

He spent two years in prison for taking money from dozens of people, then not doing the work he promised.

He will be sentenced in May.