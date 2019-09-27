Control Board questions Erie Community College’s financial stability

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County control board is raising questions about the financial stability of Erie Community College–now known as SUNY Erie– as enrollment rates decline.

The Erie County Fiscal Stability Authority–better known as the control board–met with SUNY Erie officials earlier this month, and declared the budget is “balanced and achievable”, but the board also said the campuses need renovation and updating, and the school lacks the resources to keep up.

Among the top items of concern for the control board at the college formerly known as ECC, is the school’s plummeting enrollment.

In the years 2010 to 2018, enrollment has dropped by about 30 percent, and FSA Chairman James Sampson said the school’s buildings are getting old, and might need extensive renovation.

“What they are faced with is facilities that need updating and rennovation, of which they do not have the resources to do.”

Sampson concedes changing times have taken a toll on community college enrollments across Western New York. With a growing economy, as unemployment falls so does enrollment at two-year colleges, and SUNY Erie President Daniel Hocoy said community college enrollments are declining across the country.

“If you can get a job coming out of high school, or get a job when you are considering getting a higher degree, people are choosing to work when there is an historic low in unemployment.”

Hocoy also points out there are fewer high school grads in Erie County to enroll at the community college, and he insists SUNY Erie is on very stable financial ground.

“Since my arrival, we have had two years of more than on-balance budgets, and we have not raised tuition or fees, and we have an historic high in our reserves.”

Hocoy also refutes the control board’s contention it is becoming too reliant on Erie County’s financial support, but Chairman Sampson said it is time to get serious about the SUNY Erie’s future.

“Unless we have a very open thorough discussion about the role of Erie Community College and how it should operate, we are going to be faced with some fiscal questions about their ability to operate.”

Dr. Hocoy also said SUNY Erie is seeing growth in the area of continuing education, and the new Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) program has partnered with Facebook to come up with a new digital marketing certificate.