Convicted killer faces more jail time for bail jumping charge

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A convicted killer who committed several crimes in western New York and North of the border is now facing more jail time. A judge decided William Shrubsall may face a new trial for another charge.

Shrubsall is currently serving time for a sex abuse conviction from 1997. He faces a bail jumping charge from that conviction. His lawyers recently tried to get that bail jumping charge dismissed, but a judge has denied that motion.

The bail jumping charge stems from when Shrubsall didn’t show up for his sentencing in 1997 after the conviction. He faked his death and fled to Canada. The 47-year-old was deported from Canada earlier this year after serving time there for a sexual assault conviction of at least three women.

Shrubsall’s lawyers argued that the bail jumping charge violated his constitutional right to a speedy trial. But the court found that the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office did everything it could to extradite Shrubsall over the years. News 4 spoke with Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek during his hearing in August.

“The reason we’re putting forth this effort from our office is the simple fact that you don’t get to take off in the middle of your trial, fake your suicide or death and create that amount of work and effort on the part of the District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police for years while you go and commit crimes in Canada without facing consequences,” said Niagara Co. District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek.

A judge says it wasn’t clear back then if extradition would’ve happened due to the treaty between the United States and Canada.

Shrubsall was also convicted of killing his mother in 1989 and only served 16 months for that crime due to being a minor at the time.

If convicted on the bail jumping charge, Shrubsall faces up to 7 more years in prison. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for November 1st.