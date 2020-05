AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–Just days after a convicted sex offender was released on probation, he’s in trouble for having child pornography once again.



51-year-old Todd Baker of Amherst sentenced to 10 years probation on March 4. Then, just at 8 days into probation, a probation officer found more child pornography at Baker’s home during a routine visit.



Now, he’s charged with possession of child pornography again.