Core Fit Athletics offering pay-what-you-can fitness classes to benefit charities

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) – As the new year gets underway, a lot of people have resolved to get in better shape.

Core Fit Athletics on South Park Avenue in Blasdell is offering everyone a chance to help others while taking better care of themselves.

“Every Saturday morning, you can show up here at 9 o’clock and you can pay what you can and all that goes to a charity,” said Laura Bickert, marketing and promotions specialist for Core Fit, “and you can come in and work out and see what we have to offer.”

When you walk into Core Fit Athletics in the former Big Tree Fire Company building, you know right away you’re in for some hard work.

The coaches put together programs for each person, spelling out exactly what they’ll be doing over the next hour.

“It all works. You’ll feel every muscle and you’ll really feel good about yourself,” Bickert said.

From crossfit training to boot camp to yoga, all of the functional fitness programs at Core Fit are designed to help you gain strength and muscle tone while losing weight, becoming the healthiest version of yourself.

“It’s a great training program for every day movements. You’re learning lifting, pulling, stretching, reaching, bending, squatting,” explained Core Fit Athletics owner Kat Ford. “This program is for everyone, every ability, every type of person from athletic to just beginning. You want to come in, get fit, just to live a healthy lifestyle, we have that program for you.”

And you can try it for yourself, for as much or as little money as you’d like to pay. Saturday mornings, year round, the community is invited to make a donation of any size to join the fitness classes.

Those donations go to everything from food pantries to animal shelters.

“Building the community with one another, it just provides us with more of a unity experience,” Ford said, “and joining in with the health and wellness community with what we do outside these walls is also important to live a healthy lifestyle.”

To learn more about Core Fit Athletics and how you can join on Saturday mornings or as a member, click here.