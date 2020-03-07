Coronavirus concerns causing decline in local blood donations

(WIVB) BUFFALO, N.Y.–A local blood bank has growing concerns about a shortage in blood supply. ConnectLife, Western New York’s only organ, eye, tissue, and community blood center, says they’re seeing a decline in blood donations due to fear of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

They say warnings that people should stay home and avoid crowds are causing many people to cancel appointments.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there have been no reported or suspected cases of transfusion-transmitted COVID-19 to date.

The company warns that this could potentially reduce the number of eligible blood donors, and are asking that all eligible donors make and keep their appointments.

ConnectLife is the primary supplier of blood products to Oishei Children’s Hospital, Buffalo General Medical Center, and many other hospitals around Western New York.

To donate please visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 716-529-4270.