Country’s Montgomery Gentry headlines Wounded Warrior Benefit on Saturday

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB)– A decorated soldier from Western New York is gearing up for a big event on Saturday to benefit service members who’ve been wounded.

Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Miller is organizing his third annual Southern Tier Wounded Warrior Benefit in his hometown of Allegany in Cattaraugus County. It features several country entertainers including Montgomery Gentry. The entertainment starts at 3 p.m. in Allegany Fireman’s Park.

“It’s just a fun day of music and food and fellowship. The entire purpose and intent is to raise both money and awareness for wounded and disabled veterans,” Miller said.

Lieutenant Colonel Miller earned the Soldier’s Medal, the highest non-combat honor awarded in the army, for his valor during a shooting at Fort Hood in 2014 that killed four people and wounded 14 others. He was shot and seriously wounded but managed to lead other soldiers to safety during the attack.

Tickets for the benefit Saturday are $30 at the door or $25 on tickets.com.