County executive warns against holding tailgating events

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following rumors of fans protesting the tailgating rules by gathering in private lots this Sunday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has a warning.

Break the rules and you could face penalties.

Private commercial lot owners who hold any kind of gathering or private residential lot owners who either accept money or host more than 50 people could face consequences. The county executive says health inspectors and the sheriff’s office may be going around to shut down any of these tailgating events and lot owners could even be fined if they’re violating the county’s guidelines.



Poloncarz had a word of advice for Bills fans this weekend, enjoy the game from the comfort of your couch.



“You can have a private party at your house. Have some friends or family, cook some barbeque, watch the game. We want to see Josh Allen lead the team to victory. Truthfully I don’t know why anybody would want to do a protest when the football game is on – I’d rather watch a football game.”

This includes the owner of the popular Hammer’s lot, right down the road from Bills stadium.

Owner Eric Matwjiow warned fans on twitter his lot will not be a place for them to protest against the tailgate ruling.

