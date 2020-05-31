County-wide curfew in effect in Erie County tonight

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has issued a curfew for Sunday night into Monday morning in the wake of destruction that occurred in the City of Buffalo Saturday night.

Poloncarz announced the news at a joint press conference with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Buffalo Police Department Capt. Jeff Rinaldo.

While officials don’t know of any planned peaceful protests tonight, they have “intelligence that there are some individuals trying to cause trouble” throughout the county tonight, Poloncarz said.

The curfew is in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. It does not apply to essential workers, although essential workers are asked to keep their badges on them.

“We ask individuals to stay home tonight- we are concerned about what may happen tonight,” Poloncarz said. “Hopefully, this is the last night we ever have to do it.”

Although most of last night’s destruction was confined to the city, Poloncarz said that there have been some indications in the suburbs. He added that he has already spoken to the supervisors of Cheektowaga, West Seneca and Amherst and that they will have their forces on high alert tonight.

Poloncarz said he set the curfew county-wide rather than just for the city or the city and a few neighboring towns out of concerns that troublemakers would travel to municipalities in the county without curfews.

“It doesn’t take a lot of people to do a lot of damage,” he noted.