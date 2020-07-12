Couple orders anniversary message at North Park Theatre

Closings
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-It’s a buff-a love story that will warm your heart!

A man wanted to wish his wife a happy wedding anniversary by putting the message on the marquee at North Park Theatre.

Luckily, the sign has two sides, because the theatre already had another message they were posting. From his wife.

The North Park Theatre shared a post on Instagram saying quote “Love is real, and we have proof!”

