Bennett-McQuaid state quarterfinal football game postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Saturday night’s NYSPHAA Class AA Far West Regional football game between Bennett High School and McQuaid Jesuit High School has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

There was a COVID outbreak on McQuaid’s team, a Catholic high school from Rochester, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed Saturday. Kickoff was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Williamsville South High School.

Poloncarz said in a tweet, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, in consultation with the Erie County Department of Health and Monroe County Health Department, decided to postpone the game.

He said McQuaid “tried to force the game to be played by judicial order,” but NYSPHSAA ultimately decided to postpone until a court hearing could be had in the coming days.

McQuaid tried to force the game to be played by judicial order, in contravention of health departments standards, but to the credit of @NYSPHSAA they postponed the game until a full court hearing can be held in the next few days. I would have postponed it if necessary. 2/2 — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 20, 2021 Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

News 4 has reached out to NYSPHSAA for more information.