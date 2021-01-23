COVID-19 patient discharged after 60 days in hospital, kept the mantra “home for the playoffs”

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center discharged a COVID-19 patient after spending nearly two months in the hospital.

Doctors say Richard Portale had a tough time fighting the disease.

But their goal was always to get Richard home for a Bills playoff game.

“We had a target to get him home for the playoffs.”

“The first home playoff game he was not ready but he worked for it.” Memorial chief hospitalist Zubair Shaikh, M.D.

We’re told the mantra between Shaikh and Portale was “home for the playoffs.”

Doctors say it’s good for the staff and patients’ families to celebrate every little victory.