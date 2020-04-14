COVID-19 Testing Offered at GBUHN

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A coronavirus testing site is up and running at GBAUHN on Niagara Street in Buffalo.



Testing will also be offered on the city’s East Side on Wednesday, April 14. Erie County Health Officials say they are working to make testing more available in hard-hit areas. That includes Buffalo’s 14215 zip code where nearly 120 people have contracted COVID-19.



To make an appointment, call 716-604-0504. For patients of Urban Family Practice, call 716-882-0366.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.