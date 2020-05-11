1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo warns of severe illness in some children who contract COVID-19 Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 281 active closings. Click for more details.

COVID-19 testing site will be held Monday and Friday at East Side church

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A COVID-19 testing site will be set up this Monday and Friday at Greater Faith Bible Tabernacle, 391 Edison Road in Buffalo.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. both days. Anyone who is interested is asked to make an appointment by calling the Community Health Center at (716)986-9199 ext. 5907.

Those being tested are asked to wear a mask, bring a form of ID (driver’s license, passport, student ID, Medicaid card, etc.) and an insurance card, and stay in your vehicle when you arrive to wait for further instructions.

For additional information, call (716) 986-9199 ext. 5907.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss