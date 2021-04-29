COVID-19 vaccine could hold the key to more capacity at stadiums

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke about raising capacity at sporting events during his news conference in Buffalo Thursday.

He was asked about the capacity of sporting events as the Toronto Blue Jays consider playing their games at Sahlen Field this season.

Governor Cuomo says that owners are talking about allowing more fans inside their stadiums.

But he says those fans will have to be vaccinated. The governor explained how that would work Thursday.

“Some of the stadium owners are talking about a high level of capacity for vaccinated people. and that is something we are pursuing with them. Could you have x percent capacity plus y percent of vaccinated people? Because the vaccinated people are less of a risk,” said Governor Cuomo.

Earlier this month, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that fans will need to be vaccinated to go to Bills games at Highmark Stadium.

At the time, Cuomo had said he didn’t think the county executive was “legally correct to make this decision.”

Starting on May 19 the state will allow outdoor venues to host events at 33% capacity.