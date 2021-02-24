COVID vaccine developed by UB startup to begin human trials in South Korea

UB researcher Jonathan Lovell (right) and Kevin Carter are among the co-founders of POP Biotechnologies. File photo, taken prior to the pandemic. (Credit: Douglas Levere, University at Buffalo.)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A COVID-19 vaccine developed by a University at Buffalo (UB) startup company has been approved for human trials.

The vaccine is under development by UB spinoff company POP Biotechnologies and South Korean biotech company EuBiologics, UB announced on Wednesday morning.

UB says the vaccine, which is called EuCorVac-19, can be “stored and distributed at refrigerated temperatures, potentially making it easier to distribute and store than some current vaccines which must be frozen.”

According to UB, the vaccine was approved by the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety to enter a combined phase one and two clinical trial in January. This came after it had strong immune responses in animal models, UB says.

“Commencing first-in-human trials is a monumental step forward for our technology,” POP Biotechnologies President Jonathan Smyth says. “Achieving this critical milestone provides validation towards not only solving this unprecedented global crisis, but also provides invaluable support towards our platform’s development, further enabling the creation of new vaccines with tremendous potential to alleviate suffering worldwide.”

Smyth co-founded POP Biotechnologies with fellow UB student Kevin Carter and faculty member Jonathan Lovell in 2015.