Crash closes Route 33 Westbound

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The 33 Westbound shut-down from Harlem to Eggert roads Sunday night, after Cheektowaga Police say a drag race ended in a crash.



Witnesses say around 8:00 p.m., a Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango were racing each other with speeds reaching 100-miles an hour.

Investigators tell News 4 the driver of the Durango hit a jeep that was not involved in the race. The Durango driver then lost control and hit the median. The driver of the Charger speed away.



Once police arrived on the scene, the Dodge that crashed was empty.

Witnesses say four people got out of the SUV and ran away.

The road is expected to open back up around midnight.