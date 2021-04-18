Crews investigating cause of large fire in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y.(WIVB)- Firefighters responded to a massive fire on Niagara Street in Niagara Falls early Sunday morning.

Officials say the vacant building has seen multiple fires recently and the building is a complete loss.

A neighboring home was also damaged in the fire and one family is displaced. Officials are reporting no injuries.

Crews will be on scene most of the day to assist with emergency demolition.

The cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.