Crews investigating smoke coming from manhole cover on Main Street

The Buffalo Fire Department is investigating smoke coming from a manhole cover.

Due to the investigation, Police say Main Street is closed between Carlton and Virginia streets.

We’ll update with more information as it becomes available.

