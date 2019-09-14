Crews respond to apartment fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A fire on Prospect Avenue in Buffalo left six college students without a home Saturday.

Investigators say a private apartment rented by students from D’youville College caught fire. Three students were inside the home when it happened and got out safely. One Firefighter is being evaluated for minor injures.

The fire spread from the second floor to the attic, and three other buildings. The total cost of damage to all four houses was around $150,000.

School officials say they will help the students find housing on campus.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.