Crews expected to resume search for missing man in Niagara River Wednesday morning

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The U.S. Coast Guard says they received a 911 call earlier this afternoon of a person in the Niagara River near the Smith Boys Marine in North Tonawanda.

Officials say a 24-year-old man with no life jacket was swimming with a friend south of the Thompson Bridge. The friend made it back but the 24-year-old never resurfaced.

The search for the missing man has been suspended for the night, crews plan to restart Wednesday morning.

According to the Coast Guard, multiple agencies are assisting at the scene including North Tonawanda and City of Tonawanda Dive Teams, Grand Island Fire Department, Air Station Detroit Helicopter, and Buffalo Response Teams.