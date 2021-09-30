Crime Stoppers offering $7,500 for info on Delaware Ave. killing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person(s) responsible for the July death of Juan Rosado, who was found unresponsive near the corner of Delaware Avenue and North Street with multiple injuries.

Crime Stoppers says citizens are urged to come forward with information on the incident or Rosado’s whereabouts on the night of July 22.

Rosado was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being found unresponsive. He later died from his injuries.

Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at (716) 867-6161. You can also submit a tip on their app “Buffalo Tips,” which is available at the iTunes Store and on Google Play.