Crime Stoppers: Up to $2,500 reward being offered for information in theft of Underground Railroad sculpture

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Crime Stoppers WNY is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for the theft of an Underground Railroad sculpture from a Jamestown park in May.

The copper “Underground Railroad Tableau” sculpture was taken from Dow Park on May 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 867-6161 or submit a tip by downloading the free Crime Stoppers Mobile App “Buffalo Tips” from the Android or Apple store.