BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a $7,500 reward for any information about the person responsible for the homicide of Andrew Garner.

Andrew Garner was killed on June 11, 2021, on Route 5 in Dunkirk.

If you have any information Crime Stoppers WNY can be reached by phone at (716) 867-6161 or you can submit a tip on their free app “Buffalo Tips”.