Crime Stoppers WNY offers up 7,500 for information on August homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering up $7,500 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the killing of Najae Lanier.
Lanier was killed in the City of Buffalo on August 16, 2021, near Page Street and Lawn Avenue.
Crime Stoppers WNY can be reached by phone at (716) 867-6161. You can also submit a tip on their app “Buffalo Tips,” which is available at the iTunes Store and on Google Play.
