Crimestoppers offering up to $2,500 reward for information on Lockport homicide

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- Crimestoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information on a deadly Easter Sunday shooting in Lockport.

At around 2:33 A.M. on April 12, police responded to reports of a shooting on Cambridge Drive and are now looking for information on the death of a 35-year-old man.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716) 867-6161 or submit a tip through the Buffalo Tips app.

