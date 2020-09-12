Crisis Services: Call us during mental health crisis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- In response to Saturday’s incident where police shot a man during a mental health call, leaders from Crisis Services want to remind the public that they provide community-based mental health crisis response 24 hours a day.

Officials say they want to bring awareness and education about their existing, long-standing services with trained mental health professionals on staff helping those in crisis for more than 50 years.

Crisis Services offers help 24 hours a day seven days a week through the following program services:

• 24 Hour Hotline (Crisis Counseling Program)

• Emergency Mobile Outreach Services

• Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training Project

• CIT Crisis Case Management Program

• Police Mental Health Coordination Project

• Trauma Response Services

• Advocate Program (for Survivors of Rape, Domestic Violence and Elder Abuse)

• Community Education and Training

The company is holding a Facebook Live Wednesday September 16 to discuss these community outreach programs.

For anyone who is concerned for a friend, family member, or community member, you can call Crisis Services 24-Hour hotline 716-834-3131.

Kelly Khatib is a digital reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.