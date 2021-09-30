Crisis Services coordinator speaks on spike in suicide among US troops and lays out resources

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Army is sounding the alarm after a rash of service members died by suicide at Fort Drum.

In light of these new statistics and the troubling news from Fort Drum, Crisis Services spoke to us about this difficult subject.

Dr. Celia Spacone, coordinator for the Suicide Prevention Coalition of Erie County spoke on the spike and laid out available resources.

Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 | Text 838255

If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, help is available. Erie County’s Crisis Hotline is available 24 hours a day: 716-834-3131. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day: 1-800-273-8255. For more information, visit CrisisServices.org.

