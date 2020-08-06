Cuomo directing Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in investigation of assault against transgender man in Rochester

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference against a backdrop of medical supplies at the Jacob Javits Center that will house a temporary hospital in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in New York. Cuomo sounded his most dire warning yet about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the infection rate in New York is accelerating and the state could be as close as two weeks away from a crisis that projects 40,000 people in intensive care. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says he is directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation of an assault against a transgender man in Rochester.

He says he’s outraged by the reports of an assault against a 30-year-old black transgender man and says the state will never tolerate such acts of hate.

“Anti-transgender violence is an epidemic in this country with more than one in four trans people experiencing hate-based assaults, with trans women and trans people of color experiencing higher rates of violence,” Cuomo said. “There is no place for individuals to fear for their safety based on who they are, who they love, or how they look in New York.”

Cuomo says the state will never cease in the pursuit to fulfill New York’s legacy as a beacon of mutual respect and justice for all.

