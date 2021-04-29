Cuomo has not yet been interviewed by independent investigators looking to sexual harassment allegations

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at Grace Baptist Church, a new pop-up vaccination site, in Mt. Vernon, N.Y., Monday, March 22, 2021. Cuomo was there to encourage all people to get vaccinated, especially those in underserved communities that were the most effected by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Nearly two months after New York State Attorney General Letitia James hired a team of attorneys to look into claims of sexual harassment against Governor Andrew Cuomo, the governor has yet to speak with the investigators, Cuomo said Thursday.

“I can tell you this. I’ve tried to be respectful of the process,” Cuomo said during a vaccination event in Buffalo.

A spokesperson for James had no comment.

In recent months, multiple women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct against Cuomo. James appointed Joon Kim and Anne Clark to lead an independent investigation of the claims on March 8th. Their agreement to work for the attorney general lasts for six months or shorter if the work is completed beforehand, though it can be extended if necessary, according to documents obtained by News 4.

Cuomo has given a blanket denial of all sexual harassment allegations made against him. However, he has acknowledged that he understands some of his actions have made people feel uncomfortable.