Cuomo: It’s time to close the “rape intoxication loophole”

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is throwing his support behind a law that supporters say would close a “rape intoxication loophole”.

The legislation would clarify that an intoxicated victim’s ability to consent to sex is jeopardized, even if they voluntarily took alcohol or drunks.

“The way the law is written right now, they either have to be blackout drunk, or I have to prove that someone put something in their drink,” Erie County District Attorney John Flynn explained.

Flynn is applauding the governor’s support of the legislation.

“This has been a fact pattern on way to many cases that I’ve seen in three years here,” the district attorney said.

Cyrus Vance, the district attorney in Manhattan, sent Cuomo a letter in April 2018, imploring him to support this proposal.

“I thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership and urge the passage of this common-sense fix,” Vance said Tuesday.

Flynn admitted even if the proposal is signed into law, prosecuting such cases will be difficult.

“A jury is going to have to assess and answer the question: ‘Would a reasonable person know that the victim has had way too much to drink?’

“I’ll have to bring in witnesses who saw the victim and perpetrator, and make an assessment to how they were asking.”

Governor Cuomo is expected to speak about his support for the proposal when he makes his State of the State address on January 8th.