CVA lawsuit says two juveniles sexually assaulted 4-year-old at Community Missions in NF

Local News

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Niagara Falls organization is named in a lawsuit filed under the Child Victims Act.

News 4 has obtained a copy of the claim filed against Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier.

According to the lawsuit, two people tagged as juvenile offenders sexually assaulted a 4-year-old who was visiting the missions’ Niagara Falls facility in 1980.

The suit claims negligence and that the organization’s officers, staff, and employees should have known the two juveniles were a danger to younger children.

Right now there’s no response from community missions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss