CVA lawsuit says two juveniles sexually assaulted 4-year-old at Community Missions in NF

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Niagara Falls organization is named in a lawsuit filed under the Child Victims Act.

News 4 has obtained a copy of the claim filed against Community Missions of the Niagara Frontier.

According to the lawsuit, two people tagged as juvenile offenders sexually assaulted a 4-year-old who was visiting the missions’ Niagara Falls facility in 1980.

The suit claims negligence and that the organization’s officers, staff, and employees should have known the two juveniles were a danger to younger children.

Right now there’s no response from community missions.