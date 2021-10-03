CWA strike continues as union and Catholic Health fail to meet at the bargaining table to resume negotiations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The rain didn’t keep Mercy Hospital employees away from the picket line Sunday. The CWA strike is now well within its third day and there’s still no end in sight.

CWA officials say they repeatedly let Catholic Health know they’d be at the bargaining table at 10 a.m. Sunday, but they say Catholic Health never showed up.

Officials from Catholic health released a statement saying CWA provided little notice to Catholic Health’s bargaining committee. And that they were willing to meet this morning virtually.

A spokesperson for Catholic health says the company wants, “to reach an agreement that provides a fair contract with market-competitive wages and benefits.”

CWA officials say a virtual meeting is just not going to work and an in-person dialogue is needed and they want to get back to work as fast as they can, but Catholic Health needs to come to the table in order for that to happen.

“I think the bottom line now is there is only one way for this strike to end and get the legitimate caregivers back inside and that’s for them to come to the bargaining table and start discussions and get this done,” said Debbie Hayes, CWA area director.

Catholic Health is also saying that those on strike have been presenting unsafe behavior by yelling at replacement workers.

CWA says tensions are high, people on strike are upset but that it’s not their intention to behave poorly.

Since this strike started Friday morning Kaleida Health officials say they’ve seen a 20 percent increase in the number of patients at their hospitals.