CWA workers at Mercy Hospital vote to authorize strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Employees at Mercy Hospital of Buffalo represented by the Communication Workers of America voted late Thursday night to authorize a strike in the event contract negotiations with the healthcare provider don’t pan out.

97 percent of union members voted in favor of the strike if it comes to that.

The union says their healthcare workers are concerned about understaffing, patient care and working conditions at Catholic Health hospitals. CWA says, “Catholic Health is refusing to settle a fair contract that will allow the hospital system to attract and retain the workers needed to provide care to Buffalo.”

“We voted to strike if necessary because understaffing is so serious that it is becoming virtually impossible for nurses to provide basic care to patients. As a nurse who has dedicated my life to caring for people, there’s no way I can stand by and let that happen,” said Jackie Ettipio, President of CWA Local 1133.

Catholic Health says its contract with the union expires on September 30.

The healthcare provider filed unfair labor practice charges against the union last week. Catholic Health said the proposals made by CWA in negotiation talks are “predictably unacceptable.”

“The hospital will hire licensed, experienced and vaccinated temporary replacement nurses and qualified healthcare workers to care for patients should the union decide to take associates away from patients during a pandemic,” a Catholic Health spokesperson said last week.

In response to Thursday’s strike authorization Catholic Health says they’re disappointed and that Mercy Hospital will stay open and operating if a strike does in fact happen.

“We are disappointed CWA Local 1133 is threatening to strike at Mercy Hospital. It is unconscionable the union would take registered nurses and other crucial healthcare workers away from patients’ bedsides and out of our hospital to walk the picket line while COVID-19 cases continue to rise in our community,” a Catholic Health spokesperson said.

