Cybersecurity expert discusses accusations against Facebook

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Yesterday’s testimony by Facebook whistleblower Francis Haugen sent shockwaves through social media and should reinforce the importance of parents talking with their children about their social media use.

In addition to an hours long question and answer session on Capitol Hill, Haugen submitted thousands of internal documents, which she says prove Facebook and Instagram harm children and perpetuate division among their users.

Arun Vishwanath, a cybersecurity expert, and someone who’s studied these kinds of issues extensively, joined News 4 at 4 to discuss.