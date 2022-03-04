BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the war in Ukraine continues to escalate, many residents in the United States are taking stock of their cybersecurity.

Cyber Security and Tech Expert Arun Vishwanath told News 4 he doesn’t think the U.S. has taken cybersecurity as seriously as it should. Vishwanath said the U.S. is seeing more security breach attempts, but not many successful ones.

“I think they’re busy fighting a war, fighting Ukrainians. But, we’re worried, it’s all over the news. We’re seeing alot of attacks on Ukrainians and we know the Russians have the capabilties to do alot,” said Vishwanath.

He added that the war is a turning point in the world’s understanding of what war can look like at the cyber-front.

To protect yourself from online security attacks, Vishwanath reccomends not opening suspicious emails, backup your data, use two-factor authentication, setup credit card transaction mobile notifications and lock your credit.