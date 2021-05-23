Cyclists for the ‘Ride for Missing Children’ hit the road in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cyclists from across Upstate New York are hitting the road, to raise awareness for missing children. The group of volunteers got their start in Buffalo Sunday.

They’re making the 305-mile trek to Albany and making stops in Rochester, Syracuse, and Utica along the way. It’s in honor of Sarah Anne Wood who was abducted while riding her bike back in 1993.

The group says this ride is meant to raise awareness about other missing children and honor families who have lived through these tragedies. They also aim to teach kids how to be safe.

“Unfortunately this is a problem that spans all locations, all states all cities and anywhere you go you will find unfortunately find children that have been abducted,” said rider Marc Ritter.

The ride coincides with National Missing Children’s Day on May 25.