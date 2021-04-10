D.A. Flynn asks teachers and caretakers to keep an eye out for child abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month and there are growing concerns that fewer cases are being reported because of the pandemic.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said virtual learning could be preventing these cases from being exposed.

Flynn says that’s because teachers are having fewer interactions with students and may not be seeing signs of abuse.

“A large percentage, put it that way, of child abuse cases, that law enforcement finds out about. Comes from school. It comes from a teacher recognizing something wrong with the child. A behavioral issue, a physical ailment of some sort,” said Flynn.

DA Flynn is asking teachers, parents and other caretakers to keep an eye out for signs of abuse.