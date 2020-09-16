DA Flynn responds to calls for resignation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is defying apparent calls for his resignation, though he says he respects the opinion of those who want him to step down.

“I do not get distracted or discouraged by the people who disagree with me,” Flynn said in a statement. “I respect their opinion. I do my job to the best of my ability each and every day, and will continue to do so.”

The word “resign” was conspicuously painted across Franklin St. in front of the Erie County Courthouse during a protest Tuesday night. It appeared to be directed at Flynn, who just one day earlier spoke about the charges that have been filed against Willie Henley, 60, who was shot by Buffalo police after allegedly hitting an officer with a bat Saturday afternoon.

“It’s clear, crystal clear, that Mr. Henley had no justification for swinging the baseball bat and hitting an officer,” said Flynn, who noted the question still to be investigated is whether the officer who fired his weapon, Officer Karl Schultz, had justification for doing so.

Henley was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Another protest is expected Wednesday evening.

